Smile of the Day 06.01.22

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.