Smile of the Day 06.01.22

Tamara Buncik, Checotah
Tamara's mom Valerie said Tamara "makes us super proud to be her parents."
Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: June 1, 2022 @ 10:53 am
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.