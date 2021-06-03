Smile of the Day 06.03.21

Kamariee Taylor, Muskogee
"Tickles make me smile."
7, year old Checotah resident passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021. Arrangements pending with Garrett Family Funeral Home-Checotah.
Mary Katherine Underwood, 78, Retired from ONG, left May 23, 2021. Her Memorial Ceremony will be Sunday, June 6, 2021, 2:00 PM, Martin Luther King Community Center of Muskogee. You may express online condolences @ biglowfunerals.com
