Smile of the Day 06.05.21

Todd Lee, Muskogee
"What makes me happy? Seeing other people happy."
66, of Coweta passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021. Graveside inurnment will be 11 AM Monday, June 7, 2021 at Greenlawn Cemetery Pavilion in Checotah, Oklahoma. Garrett Family Funeral in Checotah, Oklahoma.
62, Truck Driver, passed Thursday, June 3, 2021 Memorial service: 10:30AM, Tuesday, June 8, 2021 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, Oklahoma
77, Retired Lineman for Davis H. Elliot Electric Co., passed Saturday, 05/29/2021. Service Info: 2PM, Tuesday, 06/08/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
7, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021 in Muskogee, OK. Services celebrating Trystin's life will be held 1 PM Monday, June 7, 2021, in the Serenity Chapel at Garrett Family Funeral Home in Checotah, OK.
