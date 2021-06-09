Smile of the Day 06.09.21

Chris Velona, Muskogee
"Going to work every day and making my momma proud. That puts a smile on my face."
87, passed away Sunday, June 6 in Eufaula. Viewing 9-4 Wednesday, June 9 Garrett Family Funeral Home. Service 2PM Thursday, June 10 Westside Freewill Baptist Church, Checotah. Private family burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Garrett Family Funeral Home
72, United States Army Retiree. Private family service at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
84, homemaker, passed away Tuesday 06/01/2021. Service 11AM Tuesday, 06/08/2021 at Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home Chapel, Fort Gibson. Committal service to follow at 2:00PM Memorial Park Cemetery, Muskogee, OK. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.