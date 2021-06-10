Smile of the Day 06.10.21

Jaxon Osborn, Muskogee
Jaxon's mom says he smiles when he hears "his mommies voice!"
Carlisha Michelle B'Cal Adebiyi, 32, left Saturday. You may visit her Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Service, Saturday, June 12, 2021, 10:00 AM, Greater Shiloh Baptist Church. biglowfunerals.com
Stacey "Suge B" LaDon. Brown, 52, left us Tuesday. You may visit him Friday, 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., Celebratory Service Saturday, High Noon, Muskogee Civic Center. biglowfunerals.com
87, Retired RN & Counselling Psychologist at Exceptional Children Services, passed Monday 6/07/2021. Service Info: 2PM, Friday, 06/11/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
87, passed away Sunday, June 6 in Eufaula. Viewing 9-4 Wednesday, June 9 Garrett Family Funeral Home. Service 2PM Thursday, June 10 Westside Freewill Baptist Church, Checotah. Private family burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Garrett Family Funeral Home
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.