Smile of the Day 06.10.22

Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 86F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 10, 2022 @ 10:53 am
Greenwood
Jensyn Greenwood, Muskogee
Kendel Ames sent this photo of Jensyn playing with "her Papa Joey Cox."
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.