Smile of the Day 06.11.21

Steely Kay Stanfill, Braggs
Steely's mom Riley say "hearing Dad's and Mom's voices makes this girl smile big."
Clarence James, Jr. 70, left us Tuesday. You may visit him Monday, 11:00 AM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. Graveside Ceremony Tuesday 11:00 AM, Cole Spur Cemetery, Tuskahoma, Oklahoma. biglowfunerals.com
Cavell Steven Taylor-Carpenter, 32, left us Saturday. You may visit him Monday, 12:00 Noon until 5:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., Muskogee. The Hour of Remembrance, Tuesday, 11:00 AM, First Baptist Church, Redbird, Oklahoma.
Carlisha Michelle B'Cal Adebiyi, 32, left Saturday. You may visit her Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Service, Saturday, June 12, 2021, 10:00 AM, Greater Shiloh Baptist Church. biglowfunerals.com
Stacey "Suge B" LaDon. Brown, 52, left us Tuesday. You may visit him Friday, 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., Celebratory Service Saturday, High Noon, Muskogee Civic Center. biglowfunerals.com
87, Retired RN & Counselling Psychologist at Exceptional Children Services, passed Monday 6/07/2021. Service Info: 2PM, Friday, 06/11/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
