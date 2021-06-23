Smile of the Day 06.23.21

Leightyn Wright, Muskogee
Leightyn is showing her mama her new teeth.
22, died in Arkansas on Monday, June 21, 2021. Services pending with Garrett Family Funeral Home of Checotah.
95, farmer's wife, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 in Checotah. Service of Celebration 2 PM Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Checotah. Burial at Greenlawn Cemetery. Garrett Family Funeral Home
77, homemaker, passed Tuesday, June 15, 2021 Graveside Service: 10 am, Saturday, June 19, 2021 at McClain Cemetery in Muskogee, OK. Service provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home.
52, of Dolph, AR, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 in Springfield, MO. Memorial Service 2:30 PM Saturday, June 19, 2021 in the Serenity Chapel of Garrett Family Funeral Home in Checotah, OK.
Calvin "Mike" Littlejohn, 66, Okmulgee resident, left us June 10, 2021. Visitation Friday, 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Okmulgee. Hour of Remembrance, Saturday, 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace. biglowfunerals.com
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.