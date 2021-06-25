Smile of the Day 06.25.21

Charley Parks, Muskogee
"Charley's "Mimi" Dawn says "he loves his monster trucks!"
Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 94F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Mostly clear skies early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms late. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 25, 2021 @ 10:20 am
Alex Jamelle Kimble, III, 50, left June 20, 2021. You may visit Sunday, 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Funeral Monday, 11:00 AM, 18th and Denison Church of Christ. biglowfunerals.com
Willie Juanita Trimble, 87, Muskogee, " fell asleep with Jesus" on Monday afternoon, June 21, 2021 in Muskogee. Service arrangements pending with Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. biglowfunerals.com
Johnny Lee Richardson, 74, Sapulpa resident, left us Thursday, June 17, 2021. You may visit Friday, 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Okmulgee. Service Saturday, 2:00 PM, Biglow's Chapel of Peace. biglowfunerals.com
22, passed away Monday, 6/21. Viewing Thursday, 6/24 from 9AM-6PM with family greeting friends from 4PM-6PM at Garrett Family Funeral Home Checotah. Services 1 PM Friday, 6/25 First Freewill Baptist Church Checotah. Burial in Greenlawn Cemetery.
