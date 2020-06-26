Smile of the Day 06.26.20

Kim Jones,
Muskogee
Phillip Anthony Thompson, Sr., 63, left us June 17, 2020. VIsitation Thursday, 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM, at the funeral home. Service Friday, 1:00 PM, The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. biglowfunerals.com
84, Retired U.S. Court Clerk, passed Tuesday, 06/23/2020. A Family Conducted Memorial Service will be: 3PM, Friday, 06/26, 2020 at Muskogee First Baptist Church.
age 71, retired CMA, a long time resident of Muskogee, OK , has gone home to be with the Lord, on June 15, 2020. Arrangements are pending with House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
71, educator, died, Sunday, June 14. Graveside rites, Friday, June 26, 11:00 a.m., Ft Gibson National Cemetery. Visitation, Thursday, June 25, 1- 4 p.m., House of Winn Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK. House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
