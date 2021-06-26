Smile of the Day 06.26.21

Rick Trenk, Checotah
Rick's daughter Renae says her dad is smiling because "he just became a great grandpa."
, 88, cake decorator. Died June 23, 2021. Viewing 10 am to 7 pm Wednesday, June 30 at Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral service at 1 pm Thursday, July 1 at Church of God, Wagoner.
85, Carpenter, passed Friday, June 18, 2021 Graveside Service: 10AM, Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Fort Gibson National Cemetery Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home
Willie Juanita Trimble, 87, Muskogee, left Monday, June 21, 2021. You may visit Thursday, 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Her Sacred Farewell, Friday, 10:00 AM, Central Missionary Baptist Church. biglowfunerals.com
