Smile of the Day 06.27.20

Don Dailey,
Muskogee
"Able to work at the Election Board puts a smile on my face."
Yolanda Yevette White, 63, left us June 12th. A Celebratory Service Saturday, June 26th, 2020, 2:00 PM, Timothy Baptist Church. Burial @ Booker T. Washington Cemetery. Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. biglowfunerals.com
92, ret. factory worker & rancher, died Wednesday. The family will receive friends Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Checotah Funeral Service. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Checotah Funeral Service Chapel.
73, Retired Wagoner Public School Superintendent. Died April 24, 2020. Visitation 4:00-6:00 pm Sunday, June 28 at Mallett Funeral Home. Memorial service at 10:00 am Monday, June 29 at the Wagoner High School Gymnasium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.