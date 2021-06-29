Smile of the Day 06.29.21

Jackson Leach, Fort Gibson
Jackson loves showing off his smile.
Some sunshine with a thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon. High 87F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 29, 2021 @ 10:09 am
age 88 of Chouteau, OK. Elementary Educator. Died June 23rd in Chouteau, OK. Graveside Services July 1st at 10:00 am at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
82, retired machinest, passed away Friday, 6/25/2021 in Checotah. Viewing will be Monday, 6/28/2021 from 9AM-4PM at Garrett Family Funeral Home. Services 1 PM Tuesday, 6/29/2021 Serenity Chapel Garrett Family Funeral Home Checotah.
, 88, cake decorator. Died June 23, 2021. Viewing 10 am to 7 pm Wednesday, June 30 at Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral service at 1 pm Thursday, July 1 at Church of God, Wagoner.
85, Carpenter, passed Friday, June 18, 2021 Graveside Service: 10AM, Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Fort Gibson National Cemetery Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.