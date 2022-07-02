Smile of the Day 07.02.22

Sunny to partly cloudy. High 94F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Robinson
River Robinson, Muskogee
River's mom Courtney says River has fun "while playing softball and winning championships!"
