Smile of the Day 07.03.20

Navanah Yates,
Muskogee
"Everything puts a smile on my face. I'm just a happy person."
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 71F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: July 3, 2020 @ 4:44 pm
89, Dairy Farmer, passed Tuesday, 07/01/2020. Service Info: 2PM, Tuesday, 07/07/2020 at Chandler Road Church of Christ. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
80, Retired Accountant at Roy D. Jenkins & Associates, passed Monday, 06/29/2020. Service Info: 11AM, Tuesday, 07/07/2020 at Eastern Heights Baptist Church. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
