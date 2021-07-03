Smile of the Day 07.03.21

Halle Triplett, Muskogee
84, Retired Driver Assembler for Office Connections, passed away Wednesday, 06/30/2021. Service Info: 10AM, Tuesday, 07/06/2021 at Muskogee First Assembly of God. Visitation: 9AM-8PM, Monday, 07/05/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Cornerstone Funeral Home
Mr. Donald Howell Green, in his 64th year, left us Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from the Jack C. Montgomery V.A. Medical Center. Service arrangements pending with the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Billie Vanderbilt, 72, resident of Boley, left us on Thursday, July 1, 2021 from her home. Service arrangements are pending in the Hyde Park Chapel of the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., in Boley. biglowfunerals.com
Kathalene Terrell, 65, Muskogee, left us June 24, 2021. You may visit her Tuesday, 12:00 Noon until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors. Graveside Ceremony, Wednesday, 10:00 AM, Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Tullahassee, Oklahoma. biglowfunerals. com
