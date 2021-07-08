Smile of the Day 07.08.21

Jase Reyes, Muskogee
age, 78, passed July 2, 2021. Service, Friday, July 9, 11:00 a.m. Precious Memories Chapel, House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee. Visitation, Thursday, July 8, Precious Memories Chapel 1:00 P.M.- 5:00 P.M. House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
Billie Ruth [Vanderbilt] Sykes, 72, Boley resident, left us July 1, 2021. Visitation Sunday, 12 Noon until 3:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Boley. Funeral Monday, 11:00 AM, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. biglowfunerals.com
Edward Leon Sharp, 86, fell asleep in death, July 4, 2021 in Sherman, Texas. A resident of Muskogee, service arrangements are pending with the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Donald Howell Green, 64, left us June 30, 2021. Hour of Reflection, Thursday, 11:00 AM, Harvest Ministries. His Final Salute, 13:00 Hours, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Services by the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. biglowfunerals.com
