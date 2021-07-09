Smile of the Day 07.09.21

Orion Ellis, Muskogee
Orion's mom Sara says "playing outside makes her smile big!"
94, Retired Medical Technician, passed Wednesday, 07/07/2021. Service Info: 10AM, Monday, 07/12/2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
age, 78, passed July 2, 2021. Service, Friday, July 9, 11:00 a.m. Precious Memories Chapel, House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee. Visitation, Thursday, July 8, Precious Memories Chapel 1:00 P.M.- 5:00 P.M. House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
Billie Ruth [Vanderbilt] Sykes, 72, Boley resident, left us July 1, 2021. Visitation Sunday, 12 Noon until 3:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Boley. Funeral Monday, 11:00 AM, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. biglowfunerals.com
Edward Leon Sharp, 86, fell asleep in death, July 4, 2021 in Sherman, Texas. A resident of Muskogee, service arrangements are pending with the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
