Smile of the Day 07.10.21

Updated: July 10, 2021 @ 9:53 am
76, Accountant, died Thursday, July 8, 2021. Celebration of Life, 1:00PM Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Garrett Family Funeral Home Serenity Chapel, Checotah, OK. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Retired VA nurse and long term Muskogee resident. Joined her son, David Clement Bayless, in Heaven on July 7, 2021. Services will be held Tuesday, July 13th at 1:00 pm at Lescher Millsap Funeral Home-Muskogee.
age 94, died Wednesday July 7, 2021. Services 1:00 pm Tuesday July 13, 2021 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Viewing on Monday from 10-8 at the funeral home.
94, Retired Medical Technician, passed Wednesday, 07/07/2021. Service Info: 10AM, Monday, 07/12/2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
