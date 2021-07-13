Smile of the Day 07.13.21

Melody Meyer, Muskogee
Melody's mom, Dawn, says Melody "is 5 months old. She literally is our light in our life. We love her so much!"
age 67 of Hulbert, OK. Roofer. Died July 8th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services July 14th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Hulbert I.O.O.F. Visitation July 13th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
65, Homemaker, passed Thursday, July 08, 2021. No services planned. Cornerstone Funeral Home and Crematory.
76, medical records analyst for Muskogee Regional Medical Center. Died Saturday, July 10. Visitation Tuesday, 5-7 pm. Funeral service Wednesday at 10 am, both at Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory, Wagoner.
76, Accountant, died Thursday, July 8, 2021. Celebration of Life, 1:00PM Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Garrett Family Funeral Home Serenity Chapel, Checotah, OK. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
