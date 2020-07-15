Smile of the Day 07.15.20

Donald McJunkins, Muskogee
"God makes me smile every day."
Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, July 17, 10:00am at Mercer-Adams Chapel, Bethany, OK with interment following in Okmulgee Cemetery at 2:00pm. To watch the live service or leave condolences, visit www.mercer-adams.com
51, passed away Saturday, July 11 in Tulsa. Services pending. Services by Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home of Muskogee.
96, died July 11, 2020. Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, at the Checotah First Baptist Church. Burial is at the Bower Cemetery. Hunn, Black, Merritt Funeral Home & Crematory, Eufaula.
age 77. Teacher. Died July 10th in Hulbert, OK. Graveside services July 15th at 10:00 AM at Lost City Cemetery. Visitation July 14th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
