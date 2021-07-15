Smile of the Day 07.15.21

Luke Lashley, Muskogee
Luke's mom Bailey says "milk, funny noises, mommy and daddy make this 2-month-old smile, living his best country life in Muskogee!"
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High around 90F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: July 15, 2021 @ 9:47 am
Edward Leon Sharp, 85, fell asleep in death, July 4, 2021. Graveside ceremony, Saturday, 2:00 PM, Red Bird Cemetery. Visitation Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Diane Curry, in her 66th year, left July 5, 2021 from Tulsa. You may visit her Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Tribute Saturday, 10:00 AM, Jubilee Christian Center, Okmulgee. biglowfunerals.com
Yvonne Phyllis Montgomery, 85, left us Saturday. You may visit her Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., Okmulgee. Her Sacred Farewell, Saturday, 2:00 PM, Dunbar Middle School Gymnasium, Okmulgee. biglowfunerals.com.
Charles Ann Hall, Minister of Music at St. Mark Baptist Church, after 71 years, left us Saturday.. Her Celebratory Memorial Service, Friday, 3:00 PM, Timothy Baptist Church. Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
