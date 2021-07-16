Smile of the Day 07.16.21

Rufus Hooper, Braggs
Rufus' wife Dixie says "Rufus is just glad to be alive!"
Charles H. Pruitt, II, 32, left us July 6, 2021. Wake Friday, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Service of Remembrance Saturday, 11:00 AM, Christ Kingdom Builders Ministries. biglowfunerals.com
Bill Morris, 84 years old, passed during a vehicle accident south of Muskogee on July 13, 2021. No date of service has been planned at this time.
Edward Leon Sharp, 85, fell asleep in death, July 4, 2021. Graveside ceremony, Saturday, 2:00 PM, Red Bird Cemetery. Visitation Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Diane Curry, in her 66th year, left July 5, 2021 from Tulsa. You may visit her Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Tribute Saturday, 10:00 AM, Jubilee Christian Center, Okmulgee. biglowfunerals.com
