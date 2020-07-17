Smile of the Day 07.17.20

Charles Roberts, Muskogee
71, Retired Teacher, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 Services 10:00 Monday, July 20, 2020. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home Chapel, Fort Gibson, OK. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
82, Telephone Man, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Service is 10:00am Monday, July 20, 2020 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home 1830 N York St., Muskogee, OK 74403
Katherine Cherry, 93, left Tuesday. You may visit her Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors. Funeral will be private and she will rest with her husband in Fort Gibson National Cemetery. biglowfunerals.com
