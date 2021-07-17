Smile of the Day 07.17.21

Logan Buford — Hulbert; Cooper Stewart — Muskogee
The 7-year-old cousins had fun playing on the same baseball team.
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 17, 2021 @ 11:32 am
77, Educator/Administrator, died Wednesday, 7/14/2021. Viewing 12PM-7PM,Visitation 5PM-7PM both on Wednesday, 7/21/2021 at funeral home. Funeral Service, 11:00AM Thursday, 7/22/2021 at Fort Gibson First Baptist Church. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home. Online condolences clifforddgarre…
43, Carpenter, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Celebration of Life, 1:00PM Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Fort Gibson First Baptist Church. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Charles H. Pruitt, II, 32, left us July 6, 2021. Wake Friday, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Service of Remembrance Saturday, 11:00 AM, Christ Kingdom Builders Ministries. biglowfunerals.com
Bill Morris, 84 years old, passed during a vehicle accident south of Muskogee on July 13, 2021. No date of service has been planned at this time.
