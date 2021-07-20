Smile of the Day 07.20.21

Gary Stewart, Muskogee
"I was born and raised here. I've been in Muskogee 55 years."
72, truck driver, passed Sunday, 7/18/2021 Family to receive friends from 6-8PM, Thursday, 07/22/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Service: 2PM, Friday, 07/23/2021 at Cornerstone FH Chapel Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee
81, Retired Book Keeper, passed Friday, July 17, 2021. Service info: 10AM, Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Muskogee, OK. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
43, Carpenter, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Celebration of Life, 1:00PM Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Fort Gibson First Baptist Church. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
83, Retired from Fort Howard Paper Co. Died July 3, 2021. Memorial service 2 pm Monday, July 26, 2021 at Mallett Funeral Home Chapel, Wagoner. Inurnment at a later date at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. www.mallettfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.