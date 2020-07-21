Smile of the Day 07.21.20

Brittany Webber, Muskogee
"Serving the community and knowing that we're making a difference makes me smile."
Kyran L. "Mysta" Taylor, 23, left Monday. Visitation Tuesday, 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors. Graveside Service, 11 AM, Booker T. Washington Cemetery. Procession departs @ 10:30 AM from the funeral home.
71, Retired Teacher, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 Services 10:00 Monday, July 20, 2020. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home Chapel, Fort Gibson, OK. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.