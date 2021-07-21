Smile of the Day 07.21.21

Dixie Hooper, Tahlequah
Dixie says what makes her happy is "working in Muskogee taking care of people."
Retired secretary, Visitation, Thursday from 6:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home. Services, 10:00 A.M., Friday at Haskell First Baptist Church with Pastor Matthew Stephens officiating. Burial will follow in the Haskell Cemetery.
60, of Muskogee, passed Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Service, Friday, July 23, 1:00 p.m., 18th & Denison St., Church of Christ. Visitation, Thursday, Chapel-House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee, 1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m. House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
72, truck driver, passed Sunday, 7/18/2021 Family to receive friends from 6-8PM, Thursday, 07/22/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Service: 2PM, Friday, 07/23/2021 at Cornerstone FH Chapel Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.