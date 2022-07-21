Smile of the Day 07.21.22

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 101F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Cloudy. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 21, 2022 @ 8:52 am
Goads
Audrey and Navy Goad, Muskogee
Jennie Cooper sent in this photo of Audrey Goad, left, "with her favorite selfie partner Navy Goad."
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.