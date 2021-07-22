Smile of the Day 07.22.21

Audrey Lynn Harjo, Muskogee
Audrey's mom Peyton, left, says Audrey "loves Elsa, Spongebob, and playing with her daddy (she gets her smile from him)."
age 85, resident of Warner, OK passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021. A Home Going Celebration will be Saturday, July 24th, 11:00 a.m., New Hope Baptist Church, Oktaha, OK House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
Retired secretary, Visitation, Thursday from 6:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home. Services, 10:00 A.M., Friday at Haskell First Baptist Church with Pastor Matthew Stephens officiating. Burial will follow in the Haskell Cemetery.
60, of Muskogee, passed Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Service, Friday, July 23, 1:00 p.m., 18th & Denison St., Church of Christ. Visitation, Thursday, Chapel-House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee, 1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m. House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
72, truck driver, passed Sunday, 7/18/2021 Family to receive friends from 6-8PM, Thursday, 07/22/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Service: 2PM, Friday, 07/23/2021 at Cornerstone FH Chapel Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee
