Smile of the Day 07.22.22

Sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 97F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 22, 2022 @ 11:30 am
McGee
Emily McGee, Muskogee
Emily's mom Bethany said Emily likes "spending time with her sister Sophia and brother Mason."
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.