Smile of the Day 07.23.20

Jerome Karasek, Stonebluff
"I just enjoy life. That's what makes me smile."
Ruby Jeanne Treadway, 94, of Muskogee, Oklahoma entered Heaven's gate on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was born on April 17, 1926 to Robert Oda Stockton and Effie Glen (Bennett) Stockton in Cassville, Missouri. Jeanne grew up during the Great Depression, the daughter of a sharecropper. She was…
96, retired Tulsa Public School cafeteria manager. Died Monday, July 20, 2020. The Celebration of Life will be 11 am Saturday, 25, 2020 in the Multipurpose Activity Center at the First Baptist Church. Mallett Funeral Home.
89, office manager for Kmart, died July 18, 2020. Funeral service 11 am Thursday, July 23, 2020 in the Chapel at Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory.
Viewing Thursday July 23, 1:00 PM-8:PM Services: Friday July 24, 9:00 AM Lescher-Millsap Chapel Interment 11:00 AM Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
