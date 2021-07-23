Smile of the Day 07.23.21

Tylar and Cody Smith, Porum
The boys' mother Amanda says Tylar, left, and Cody have "brotherly love that makes these smile day in and day out!"
82, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in Muskogee. Services will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the Agnew Cemetery in Keefeton, OK with Pastor Jeremiah Blasi officiating. Services by Lescher-Millsap.
Martha Davis, 82, of Muskogee, OK passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in Muskogee. Martha was born in Keefeton, OK on May 2, 1939 the daughter of Edgar Field and Mable Field (Swindell). Survivors include brother: Ed Field and wife Ruth of Muskogee; sister: Delcie Millsap and husband Jerry; …
Connie Waylan Ennis, 64, left July 7, 2021. you may visit him Monday 1PM until 6 PM, Keith D. Biglow funeral directors Inc. service Tuesday 10 AM at St. Mark Baptist Church. Biglowfunerals.com
age 85, resident of Warner, OK passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021. A Home Going Celebration will be Saturday, July 24th, 11:00 a.m., New Hope Baptist Church, Oktaha, OK House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
