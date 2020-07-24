Smile of the Day 07.24.20

Blong Vang, Claremore
92, Minister/Falls Creek Director, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Owasso, OK. Viewing 10AM-4PM Friday, July 24 at Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. Service 10AM Saturday, July 25 at First Baptist Church, Checotah, OK.
80, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Eufaula, OK. Graveside Memorial Service 10AM Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery, Checotah. You may share online condolences at www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
Ruby Jeanne Treadway, 94, of Muskogee, Oklahoma entered Heaven's gate on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was born on April 17, 1926 to Robert Oda Stockton and Effie Glen (Bennett) Stockton in Cassville, Missouri. Jeanne grew up during the Great Depression, the daughter of a sharecropper. She was…
