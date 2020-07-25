Smile of the Day 07.25.20

Nou Siong, Claremore
"I have everything right here that I need."
Betty Ruth Harris, age 68, of Fort Gibson, Oklahoma was born March 22, 1952. She took her final breath here on earth July 21st, 2020. Betty married Rickey Harris on July 24, 1970. They will celebrate 50 years together in heaven. Betty is proceeded in death by her husband Rickey Harris Sr, he…
Cletus W. Gibbs, 55, left us Thursday. Cletus was a maintenance technician for the Presbyterian Church. Service arrangements are pending in the Muskogee Chapel. biglowfunerals.com
John F. Blake, 59, Dallas, Texas, left Thursday. Coach Blake was a former OU Football Coach, retired NFL player and current Football Coach for Princeton High School in Texas. Arrangements pending, Tulsa Chapel. biglowfunerals.com
age 82, retired Muskogee Public Schools, Superintendent, transitioned, Friday, July 24, 2020 in Eastgate Village Health Care Center. Funeral arrangements pending with House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
91, Retired Bureau of Indian Affairs Engineer & Conservationist, passed away Thursday, 7/23/2020 Service: 10AM, Monday 7/27/2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum, Muskogee, OK Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1830 N York, Muskogee, OK
