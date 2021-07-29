Smile of the Day 07.29.21

Jase King, Braggs
Jase's mom Samantha says "he loves basketball and headed to his first season at OBU to play this fall. It makes him smile!!"
91 years. Retired Mathematics teacher. Veteran, U.S. Army 45th Infantry. Viewing 1:00 - 7:00 Thursday, family present, 6:00 to 7:00 P.M., Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home, Haskell. Services 1:00 P.M. Friday at Timothy Baptist Church. Burial, Haskell Cemetery.
age 67. Truck Driver. Died July 21st in Muskogee, OK. Graveside services July 28th at 11:00am at Barber Cemetery. Visitation July 27th from 2:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
age 85. In Home Daycare. Died July 23rd in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services July 29th at 2:00pm at United Methodist Church in Cookson, OK. Interment at Cookson-Proctor Cemetery. Visitation prior to services starting at 11:00am.
age 69. English Educator. Died July 16th in Sallisaw, OK. Memorial Services July 30th, 2021 at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Hendricks Cemetery.
