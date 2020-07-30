Smile of the Day 07.30.20

Shelby Wright, Fort Gibson
"Jesus puts a smile on my face."
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: July 30, 2020 @ 4:08 pm
60, surveyor, died Monday, July 27, 2020 in Muskogee, OK. Viewing 9AM-6PM Thursday, July 30 with Friends and Family Gathering 4-6PM at Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. Graveside 10:30 AM Friday, July 31, Greenlawn Cemetery, Checotah.
74, Homemaker, passed Thursday, 07/23/2020. Service Info: 10AM, Tuesday, 07/28/2020 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
Tommy George Sharp departed from this life and went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Tommy was born on January 20, 1941 in Muskogee, Oklahoma to Orville and Ershel (Davis) Sharp. He spent most of his childhood and teen years in Muskogee, where he attended school. His family …
