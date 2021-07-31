Smile of the Day 07.31.21

Carter Walker, Warner
Carter's grandma Paula says he "smiles when hauling gravel."
100, Salesman for Nabisco, passed Tuesday July 27, 2021 Funeral service: 11AM, Monday, August 2, 2021 @ New Hope Baptist Church, Muskogee, OK. Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, Oklahoma
76, truck driver, passed away Sunday 07/25/2021. Celebration of Life 2:00PM Tuesday, 08/03/2021 at Fort Gibson National Cemetery Pavilion. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
91, Rural Postal Carrier, passed Tuesday, July 27, 2021 service: 10AM, Saturday, July 31, 2021 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel Funeral services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, Oklahoma
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.