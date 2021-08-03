Smile of the Day 08.03.21

Delilah Starns, Porum
Delilah's mommy Jarrah says Delilah "loves to nap with mommy and watch cartoons."
died Sunday August 1, 2021. Arrangements are pending with House Of Winn Funeral Home of Muskogee.
Sherry J. Calcote, 71, of Muskogee passed away July 05, 2021. Family will be conducting a memorial service at 11am, Friday, August 6, 2021 at York Street Christian Church. Cremation services by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, Ok.
100, Salesman for Nabisco, passed Tuesday July 27, 2021 Funeral service: 11AM, Monday, August 2, 2021 @ New Hope Baptist Church, Muskogee, OK. Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, Oklahoma
76, truck driver, passed away Sunday 07/25/2021. Celebration of Life 2:00PM Tuesday, 08/03/2021 at Fort Gibson National Cemetery Pavilion. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
