Smile of the Day 08.04.20

Crystal Marshall, Muskogee
"My family makes me happy. They're a blessing."
69, Cartographer, passed Saturday, August 1, 2020. Service is 10:00am Friday, August 7, 2020 at McClain Cemetery. Cornerstone Funeral Home 1830 N York St., Muskogee, OK 74403
88, passed away Friday, 07/31/2020 in Muskogee, memorial services, 2:30PM Friday, 08/07/2020 Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson, OK. online condolences may be shared @ clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
