Smile of the Day 08.04.21

Stielee Chandler, Muskogee
Stielee's mom Katelyn says "animals and new shoes make her smile."
89, Retired Personnel Manager at Coburn Optical, passed Sunday, 08/01/2021. Memorial Service Info: 2PM, Friday, 08/06/2021 at Muskogee First Baptist Church in Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
age 65, retired educator, died August 2, 2021. Graveside service 10:00 AM Monday August 9, 2021 at Fort Gibson National Cemetery under the direction of House of Winn Funeral Home of Muskogee.
Warner, 72, Service will be Sunday August 8 at 2pm. Warner First Baptist. Gary Kelley Advantage Funeral Home, Tulsa.
