Smile of the Day 08.04.22

Thunderstorms during the morning hours, then skies turning partly cloudy during the afternoon. High 97F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 11:01 am
Spencer
Adeline Spencer, Muskogee
Adeline's mom Trisha says "mommy and daddy make her smile, and obviously ice cream!!"
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.