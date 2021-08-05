Smile of the Day 08.05.21

JC Rogers, Keefeton
Whitney Hurd says "Momma, tractors and cows" make JC smile.
Updated: August 5, 2021 @ 1:24 pm
54, truck driver, passed Tuesday August 3, 2021 Family conducted memorial service: 1PM, Saturday, August 7, 2021 @ Hanna First Baptist Church, Hanna, OK Cremation services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK
Evelyn Marie Byington, 72, left Sunday from Coweta. You may visit Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc, Muskogee. Hour of Remembrance Saturday, 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Haskell. biglowfunerals.com
Linda Joyce Gaulden, 70, left July 25, 2021. You may visit Thursday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, the People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Her Sacred Farewell, Friday, High Noon, New Life Ministries, Taft. biglowfunerals.com
