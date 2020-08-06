Smile of the Day 08.06.20

Curtis Webber, Muskogee
"God puts a smile on my face."
Updated: August 6, 2020 @ 9:27 am
age 67. Airline Mechanic. Died August 2nd in Tulsa, OK. Funeral Services August 7th at 10:00AM at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Barber Cemetery. Visitation August 6th from 1:00PM until 7:00PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
age 65. Truck Driver. Died August 1st in Grove, OK. Funeral Services August 7th at 1:00PM at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Park Hill Cemetery. Visitation August 6th from 1:00PM until 7:00PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
age 22, security guard, died Friday July 31, 2020. Services 3:00 pm Thursday August 6, 2020 at Okay Christian Fellowship. Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home - Muskogee
62, soil conservation, died on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Tahlequah, OK. Memorial Service 2PM on Friday, August 7, 2020 in Garrett's Serenity Chapel of Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah, OK.
Visitation 10:30am-1:30pm Friday at Texanna Assembly of God Church. Funeral Service 2:00 pm Friday, August 7, 2020 at Texanna Assembly of God Church under the direction of Hibbs Funeral Home.
