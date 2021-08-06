Smile of the Day 08.06.21

Jacquie, Steff Marshall, Warner
Betty Wright says Jacquie (left) and Steff "just being mother and daughter makes them smile."
74, retired truck driver, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021. No services are planned. Garrett Family Funeral Home of Checotah.
age 65, retired educator, died August 2, 2021. Graveside service 10:00 AM, Monday August 9, 2021 at Fort Gibson National Cemetery under the direction of House of Winn Funeral Home of Muskogee.
89, Retired Personnel Manager at Coburn Optical, passed Sunday, 08/01/2021. Memorial Service Info: 2PM, Friday, 08/06/2021 at Muskogee First Baptist Church in Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
