Smile of the Day 08.07.20

Tonya Jackson, Muskogee
"Just being alive has me smiling."
88, passed away Friday, 7/31/2020 in Muskogee, memorial services, 2:30PM Friday, 8/7/2020 Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson, OK. online condolences may be shared @ clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Coach John Blake, 59, left July 23, 2020. Tribute Saturday, 12 Noon, Friendship West Baptist Church, Dallas. Visitation Sunday, 1:00 until 6:00, Charles Page HS Fieldhouse. Graveside Monday, 12 Noon, Green Acres Gardens, Tulsa. biglowfunerals.com
age 67. Airline Mechanic. Died August 2nd in Tulsa, OK. Funeral Services August 7th at 10:00AM at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Barber Cemetery. Visitation August 6th from 1:00PM until 7:00PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
age 65. Truck Driver. Died August 1st in Grove, OK. Funeral Services August 7th at 1:00PM at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Park Hill Cemetery. Visitation August 6th from 1:00PM until 7:00PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
age 22, security guard, died Friday July 31, 2020. Services 3:00 pm Thursday August 6, 2020 at Okay Christian Fellowship. Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home - Muskogee
