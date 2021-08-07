Smile of the Day 08.07.21

Isla Harbison, Warner
Isla's mother Mandi says her daughter "absolutely loves all things animals, which produced the smile of course."
Colsen Matthew Girty, age 10, of Healdton, OK passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 31, 2021 in Fox, OK. Colsen was born in El Reno, OK on March 7, 2011 the son of Jeremy Girty and Whitney Sides. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Green Valley Baptist Chur…
Courtney Melton, 35, of Fort Gibson, OK passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 in Broken Arrow, OK. She was born in Tahlequah, OK on January 31, 1986 the daughter of Leon Melton and Wendy Melton (Ballard). A public viewing will be on Sunday, August 8 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home in Fort Gibso…
80, Minister, passed 08/06/2021. Visitation with family receiving friends 5PM-7PM Monday 08/09/2021 at funeral home. Celebration of Life 10:00AM Tuesday, 08/10/2021 at New Life Center, Muskogee. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
age 72. Nurse Practioner. Died July 30th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services August 9th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation August 7th 12:00pm until 6:00pm Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside services August 11th 12:00pm Fort Gibson Citizen's Cemetery.
58, Homemaker, passed Sunday, August 1, 2021 Service: 10AM, Monday, August 9, 2021 at God's Powerhouse Church in Muskogee, OK Funeral services provided by Cornerstone
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.