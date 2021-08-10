Deacon James, WarnerAlicia Eubanks says about Deacon, "Chocolate always makes him cheeesssseeeee!!"
Smile of the Day 08.10.21
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
88, Retired Teacher, passed Sunday, August 8, 2021. Service: 2 PM, Thursday, August 12, 2021 at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Muskogee, OK. Funeral Service provided by Cornerstone
Colsen Matthew Girty, age 10, of Healdton, OK passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 31, 2021 in Fox, OK. Colsen was born in El Reno, OK on March 7, 2011 the son of Jeremy Girty and Whitney Sides. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Green Valley Baptist Chur…
Courtney Melton, 35, of Fort Gibson, OK passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 in Broken Arrow, OK. She was born in Tahlequah, OK on January 31, 1986 the daughter of Leon Melton and Wendy Melton (Ballard). A public viewing will be on Sunday, August 8 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home in Fort Gibso…
80, Minister, passed 08/06/2021. Visitation with family receiving friends 5PM-7PM Monday 08/09/2021 at funeral home. Celebration of Life 10:00AM Tuesday, 08/10/2021 at New Life Center, Muskogee. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Most Popular
Articles
- OSBI investigates fatal shooting in Haskell
- Muskogee man arrested following Tulsa pursuit
- Rivals in the spring, these two took special roads to hone their craft over the summer
- FASTPITCH PREVIEW: New faces, multiple challenges with season starting Monday
- Muskogee County District Court 08.05.21
- Muskogee County District Court 08.06.21
- Federal retrial of 1999 murder case ends with conviction
- Commissioners delay mask policy as COVID-19 numbers spike
- Fall festival set for Depot Green
- Assistant fire marshal's demands almost finished at Greenleaf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.