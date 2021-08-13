Smile of the Day 08.13.21

Myles Smith, Muskogee
Myles' mom Bailey says Myles' "momma and daddy make her smile."
Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 95F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 13, 2021 @ 9:53 am
81, of Eufaula, retired teacher, Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Eufaula First Freewill Baptist Church. Hunn, Black & Merritt Funeral Home & Crematory
83, Homemaker, passed Wednesday, August 11, 2021 Funeral service: 10AM, Friday, August 13, 2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, Oklahoma
Mr. Robert "Scooby" Warren, Sr., 61, left August 5, 2021. You may visit Sunday, 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors. Service of Memory Monday, 10:00 AM, Greater Shiloh Baptist Church. biglowfunerals.com
Delores Tonett Burkhalter, 63, resident of Muskogee, dozed into eternal slumber on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Her Celebration of Life will be Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 10:00 AM, Elliott Park, 1020 Altamont, Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Lucianna "Missy" [Perkins] Olive, 45, left us Saturday, July 31, 2021. Honoring her wishes, Missy was cremated and no public ceremony is planned. You may express condolences and sign the online register @ biglowfunerals.com. biglowfunerals.com
