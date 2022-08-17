Smile of the Day 08.17.22

Thunderstorms likely. High around 80F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 17, 2022 @ 1:24 pm
Parkes
Nathan Parkes, Muskogee
Nathan's wife JoAnn says Nathan "is happy to help model the Hilldale cheer lanyard for me!"
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.